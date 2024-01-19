New Zealand win toss, decide to field first against Pakistan in 4th T20I

Christchurch [New Zealand], January 19 : Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand won the toss and decided to field first against Shaheen Afridi's Pakistan in the 4th T20I match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

The Kiwis have already won the five-match 20-over series after defeating the 'Men in Green' in the first three games.

However, the hosts are eyeing a win to inflict a series sweep on the visitors.

On the other hand, Pakistan are playing for pride and would be desperate to take some positives from what has been a dismal series in the Kiwi land.

Kiwi opener Devon Conway won't be part of the fourth T20I after returning a positive test for Covid-19 on Thursday. Chad Bowes will take the opening slot in his place.

At the toss, Pakistan skipper Afridi said, "We are preparing for the World Cup and need the right combination. We would have batted if we won the toss. Result not in our favour but boys have given their best. There are plenty of areas to improve, after this series, we will see how we can improve."

New Zealand Playing XI: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (Wk), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (C), Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (Wk), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (C), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor