New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 3rd T20I

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], April 21 : New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The first match of the series was called off due to rain and the second match was won by the Men in Green by seven wickets.

"We are having a bowl, hopefully we can replicate what Pakistan did last night. We have a great opportunity, we have got two debutants today, Zakary Foulkes and William ORourke are playing today," Bracewell said after winning the toss as quoted by Cricbuzz.com.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that they would have batted first if he had won the toss.

"Today's pitch is much better than yesterday, typical Pindi pitch, if we had won the toss, we would have batted first, we are looking for a score around 180-190. It's a good thing for Pakistan team, we have a good bunch of players, we have good bowlers and it's good that I have so many options. We have once change, Amir is not playing, Abbas Afridi is playing," Azam said.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Usman Khan, Irfan Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Tim Robinson, Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell(c), Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke.

