New Zealand Women announce their summer schedule; will face Australia, Sri Lanka

Wellington [New Zealand], July 17 : New Zealand's women's side faces a busy period, with the White Ferns scheduled to play trans-Tasman rival Australia in a three-match series in Australia in September, just prior to their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign in Bangladesh in October.

The Kiwis' women's teams revealed their summer schedule on Wednesday, with the sides set to host international matches from December all the way through March, as per a release by the ICC.

Blackcaps will once again take on Alyssa Healy's side on home soil during the New Zealand summer, with three ODI matches scheduled for the middle of December and another three T20I contests to take place in March.

The White Ferns will also play six matches against Sri Lanka in between those Australia games, with the Asian side touring New Zealand during March.

New Zealand's women's schedule:

ODI series vs. Australia

First ODI: Dec 19, Wellington

Second ODI: Dec 21, Wellington

Third ODI: Dec 23, Wellington

ODI series vs. Sri Lanka

First ODI: March 4, Napier

Second ODI: March 7, Nelson

Third ODI: March 9, Nelson

T20I series vs. Sri Lanka

First T20I: March 14, Christchurch

Second T20I: March 16, Christchurch

Third T20I: March 18, Christchurch

T20I series vs. Australia

First T20I: March 21, Auckland

Second T20I: March 23, Tauranga

Third T20I: March 26, Wellington.

