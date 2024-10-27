New Zealand Women level ODI series 1-1 with all-round victory over India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 27 : A strong all-round performance by New Zealand Women in the second ODI of the three-match series secured a 59-run victory over India Women at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The series now stands at 1-1, with the deciding match set to be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

Chasing 260, India made a poor start as opener Smriti Mandhana was dismissed early by Lea Tahuhu.

Following Mandhana's departure, Yastika Bhatia joined Shafali Verma at the crease, but the partnership yielded only 14 runs before Shafali was dismissed for 11.

India's third wicket fell at 26 when Yastika was bowled by Tahuhu after scoring 12 in the fifth over.

The Women in Blue crossed the 50-run mark in the 11th over as Jemimah Rodrigues hit a boundary off Fran Jonas.

At 64, India lost their fourth wicket as Jemimah was dismissed by Sophie Devine for 17 in the 14th over, which included two boundaries.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was the next to fall at 77, departing after a 24-run knock.

India reached the 100-run mark on the final ball of the 24th over. However, in the following over, Tejal Hasabnis was dismissed for 15.

At 102, Deepti Sharma was dismissed in the 26th over, scoring 15 runs.

Six runs later, India lost their eighth wicket in the 27th over, with Arundhati Reddy departing for just 2.

Radha Yadav and Saima Thakor then took charge, pushing India past the 150-run mark in the 38th over. The pair brought up a 50-run partnership in the next over.

Radha and Saima put on an impressive 70-run stand off 102 balls before Saima was dismissed for 29, which included three boundaries.

Radha was the last Indian wicket to fall, dismissed in the 48th over by Devine for 48 runs off 64 balls, including five boundaries.

Lea Tahuhu and Sophie Devine were the standout bowlers for New Zealand, each taking three wickets. Jess Kerr and Eden Carson claimed two wickets apiece.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat, posting a total of 259 for nine, led by a strong innings from Devine (79 off 86 balls, with seven fours and one six), with notable contributions from Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, and Georgia Plimmer (41 off 50 balls, including six fours and one six).

For India, Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets for 69 runs in her 10-over spell. Deepti Sharma bowled economically, picking up two wickets for 30 runs in her 10 overs, including three maidens. Saima Thakor and Priya Mishra took one wicket each.

Brief Score: New Zealand 259/9 in 50 overs (Sophie Devine 79, Suzie Bates 58; Radha Yadav 4/69) vs India (Radha Yadav 48, Saima Thakor 29; Sophie Devine 3/27).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor