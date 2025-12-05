New Zealand's Tom Blundell ruled out of second Test against West Indies

Christchurch [New Zealand], December 5 : New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell has been ruled out of the upcoming second Test of the three-match series against the West Indies, which will begin at the Basin Reserve on December 10, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Tom Blundell suffered a hamstring injury while batting on the opening day in the first Test in Christchurch against the West Indies. In the absence of Blundell, Tom Latham did the captaincy with wicketkeeping duties in both innings.

Latham took four catches in the West Indies' first innings, helping New Zealand to gain a 64-run first-innings lead.

In the second innings, Latham played a superb knock of 145 off 250 balls. Along the way, he also became the fifth New Zealand player to reach 6000 Test runs.

The hosts eventually declared their second innings total at 466/8, setting West Indies an improbable target of 531. West Indies, led by an unbeaten 116 from Shai Hope, finished day four on 212 for 4.

With Blundell getting ruled out of the Second Test, wicketkeeper-batter Mitch Hay could make his Test debut against the West Indies. The 25-year-old has a brilliant record in first-class cricket, with 1888 runs in 47 innings at an average of 49.68.

Apart from Blundell, New Zealand were depleted after their bowling spearhead Matt Henry and Nathan Smith suffered injuries during the first Test against the West Indies.

Henry left the field after the 35th over of the West Indies' second innings. The right-arm pacer didn't bowl or field in the final session on day four. Henry headed to the hospital for scans on his calf.

New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram said that they are awaiting the scan results of Henry and Smith.

"They've had scans and it's really disappointing for them," Oram said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I feel for them and I have a lot of empathy for them. We're basically waiting for the report to come back to decide what we're going to be doing not only this Test match but the series going forward. So it's a wait and see and you always have your fingers crossed but with just one day left and a quick turnaround, we'll wait and see," Oram added.

