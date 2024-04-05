"Nice guys do get their time under the sun": Uthappa hails Shashank's match-winning knock

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 5 : Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has hailed Punjab Kings batting all-rounder Shashank Singh's knock against Gujarat Titans and said that he is someone who works quietly in the background.

Shashank's blitz knock of 61 runs from 29 balls helped Punjab clinch a three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Speaking on JioCinema, Uthappa said that 32-year-old batter played with him in 2011 when they were with Pune Warriors.

Uthappa said it is "heartwarming" for him to see Shashank score a match-winning knock in the death overs of the game against GT.

"Shashank is someone who's been around the block. He was with me in Pune Warriors in 2011 and then quietly did his time in the IPL. He never really got an opportunity. He's a quiet kid and someone who quietly works in the background, soft-spoken, and an absolute gentleman. He tried to ply his trade in Mumbai but didn't get much of an opportunity because he's not a boisterous kind of a youngster. He went to Puducherry, didn't work out there, and moved to Chhattisgarh...

"He's been around the block, bided his time, and got his due. It's heartwarming to see guys like that doing their time in the circuit and getting their due on a stage like this. It's truly heart-warming. I believe nice guys do get their time under the sun," Uthappa said, according to a JioCinema release.

Gill struck the highest individual score of the IPL 2024 - 89* and Rahul Tewatia came at the end to play a short cameo of 23* in a mere 8 delivers to power GT to 199/4 in the first inning.

In reply, Shashank Singh's (61*) blitz and Ashutosh's (31) ensured a memorable win for Punjab Kings.

Punjab-based franchise are now in fifth place in the IPL 2024 standings with four points. Gujarat Titans are placed sixth.

