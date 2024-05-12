"Nice to contribute": ZIM skipper Raza after playing unbeaten 72-run knock against BAN

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 12 : Following his side's 8-wicket win over Bangladesh in the 5th T20I match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza said he was happy to contribute against the hosts.

Raza played an unbeaten 70-run knock from 46 balls at a strike rate of 156.52. He slammed 6 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease.

Speaking after the match, Raza said he was pleased with the youngsters' performance in the series against Bangladesh. He further added that the youngsters will take the Zimbabwe cricket forward.

"It is nice to finish with a win. We could have won one or two more games. Very pleased with how youngsters have played in this series. It is nice to contribute. The only jigsaw puzzle that was missing me contributing to the side. The onus was on me today. A lot of positives. I can hold my head high. We have a future with this squad. These young guns will take Zimbabwe cricket forward," Raza said.

Recapping the match, Zimbabwe won the toss and sent Bangladesh to bat first. The hosts displayed a sloppy performance in the first inning. Mahmudullah (54 runs from 44 balls, 6 fours and 1 six) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (36 runs from 28 balls, 5 fours and 1 six) were the only stand-out batters for Bangladesh as they pulled them to a total of 157/6.

Blessing Muzarabani (2/22) and Brian Bennett (2/20) led the Zimbabwe bowling attack in the first inning.

During the run chase, Brian Bennett's (70 runs from 49 balls, 5 fours and 5 sixes) and Sikandar Raza's (72* runs from 46 balls, 6 fours and 4 sixes) stupendous performances helped Zimbabwe clinch an 8-wicket win in the final match of the T20I series against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh were sluggish with the bowl as Shakib Al Hasan (1/9) and Mohammad Saifuddin (1/55) were the only wicket-taker for the hosts.

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Jaker Ali (Wk), Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza (C), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (Wk), Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Faraz Akram, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.

