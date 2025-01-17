Nick Pothas Quits as Bangladesh Assistant Coach Before ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Former South African batter Nick Pothas has stepped down as Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) assistant coach, citing personal reasons. In a heartfelt post on Facebook, Pothas announced his resignation, saying, “I will miss you.”Pothas joined Bangladesh’s coaching staff in 2023 with a contract running until March 2026. However, the coach has decided to leave his role ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, expressing his desire to spend quality time with his family.

Pothas expressed similar sentiments in a post on his Facebook page:

"Like all good things, this too must come to an end. I've had an amazing time with some great people while with @bcb_tigers_official. We've broken many records along the way, made history, and created amazing memories. Now it's time to spend some quality time at home and see what the next chapter holds. I wish everyone at Bangladesh Cricket the very best for an exciting year ahead. I'll miss you," Pothas wrote.

In a coaching career spanning over a decade, Pothas has served as head coach for both the West Indies (2018-2019) and Sri Lanka (2017-2018). He has also worked as an assistant coach, fielding coach, and lead fielding coach for these teams. Before joining Bangladesh, he was the wicketkeeping coach at Hampshire County Cricket Club. During his playing career, Pothas, a right-handed batsman, represented South Africa in three ODIs and amassed over 16,000 runs in first-class and List A cricket. Recently, the BCB appointed Mohammad Salahuddin as senior assistant coach. Salahuddin also served as batting coach during Bangladesh's tour of the West Indies.