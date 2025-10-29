Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out of First Three Matches of AUS vs IND T20Is 2025 Series

Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match: Team India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the first three T20Is of the series against Australia, which begins at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday, October 29. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the update ahead of the series opener.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which has impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI Medical… pic.twitter.com/ecAt852hO6 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 29, 2025

Reddy had suffered a left quadriceps injury during the second ODI in Adelaide and was expected to be fit for the T20I series. However, the 21-year-old developed neck spasms during his recovery, which has delayed his return to action.

In a statement, the BCCI said its medical team is closely monitoring his progress and will take a call on his availability for the remaining matches later. “Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder, who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms that have affected his recovery and mobility. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress,” the statement said.

India are already without vice-captain and key all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the series, making Reddy’s absence another setback for the side.