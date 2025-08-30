Nitish Rana, Digvesh Rathi Engage in Heated Altercation During West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz DPL T20 2025 Eliminator (VIDEO)

Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi Fight Video: The Delhi Premier League 2025 witnessed a fiery clash between spinner Digvesh Rathi and West Delhi Lions skipper Nitish Rana during the Eliminator against South Delhi Superstarz on Friday. The contest quickly turned intense as both players engaged in a heated exchange on the field.

Watch Video:

West Delhi Lions were chasing a challenging total of 202 set by South Delhi Superstarz. The Lions lost two early wickets in the powerplay, but Rana steadied the innings with Krish Yadav. The pair added 97 runs for the third wicket before Yadav’s dismissal in the 11th over.

Rana then took charge of the chase, displaying a wide range of shots and scoring a commanding 134 not out off 55 balls at a strike rate of 243.64. His innings included 15 sixes, helping the Lions complete the chase comfortably.

The altercation between Rana and Rathi grabbed headlines as the spinner used an unorthodox bowling tactic, pulling out mid-run-up, which left Rana waiting. In response, Rana walked away deliberately and later reverse-swept Rathi for a six. Rana celebrated by mimicking Rathi’s signature wicket celebration, which escalated tensions further. Teammates from both sides intervened to prevent the confrontation from turning physical.