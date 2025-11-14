"No cause for panic stations...": Ex-Australian coach Mott on team's semifinal finish in 2025 Women's WC

Melbourne [Australia], November 14 : Australia's former head coach Matthew Mott said that the team's semifinal loss to India in a record-breaking chase is "no cause for panic stations" and the team is "still the best in the world".

Australia, the record-breaking seven-time champions in the fifty-over World Cup, fell to India in the semifinals this year with Jemimah Rodrigues's ton and captain Harmanpreet Kaur's big match exploits taking the team India to 339 runs, the best ever chase in women's ODIs and across knockout matches in men's and women's 50-over WC.

However, former coach Mott believes this loss could spur the team to greater heights.

"It is certainly no cause for panic stations, having watched from a distance, I think that the team is as strong as it is ever been," he said as quoted by ICC.

"I think it is the most balanced, it has got the most amount of match-winners", he added.

Several stars emerged for Australia during the tournament, most notably Phoebe Litchfield, who scored a magnificent ton in the semi-final and ended the tournament as the second-highest run-getter for her side with 304 runs, just behind Ash Gardne,r who scored 328 runs in the tournament, including two tons and the fastest one in the tournament's history as well.

Mott took over the reins following their 2017 ICC Women's World Cup semi-final exit against India and oversaw the side's rejuvenation from 2018-2023.

He emphasised that Australia could use this defeat as motivation and move ahead in the upcoming tournaments.

"I think they're not far off what they need to be. It's going to hurt, but as we found in 2017, sometimes those things happen for a reason and can motivate you and kick you to even higher levels.

"It is exciting to where to see where that team can go, because it's chock full of amazing players."

Speaking on the debate about the gap between Australia and the rest of the world, he said, "It's up to outsiders to debate about the gap (between Australia and the rest of the world), but I still look at that Australian team and feel like it's the best team in the world."

Mott backs his former side to bounce back from the disappointment.

"I still think Australia's the best team in the world, and I'm not on my own there, but what (India winning) has done is lit the fire.

"I think as disappointing as it is (for Australia) I think that the game itself will be better for it.

"I am sure Shelley Nitschke, who's an outstanding coach, will get them back on track", he said.

With the Women's Big Bash currently ongoing, the Australia side will assemble in February next year to take on the newly-crowned World Champions, India in a multi-format series on home soil as they gear up for the Women's T20 World Cup to be held in England and Wales next year.

