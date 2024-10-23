No changes in Pakistan team for third Test against England

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 23 : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced an unchanged playing eleven for their upcoming third Test against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Test series is poised at 1-1 with the decider set to be played in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan have kept the same playing eleven from their second Test against England, which have defeated the Three Lions by 152 runs in Multan.

PCB's announcement came a day after England announced their starting eleven for the third Test of the series. The Three Lions have made changes in their bowling attack as the visitors will be playing with a triple-spin attack.

Under Shan Masood's stint as the skipper, this is the first time Pakistan will be fielding an unchanged playing eleven.

Before the second Test of the series against England, PCB made a firm decision when they dropped Babar Azam from the playing eleven and Kamran Ghulam was handed his maiden Test cap and placed to fill the former skipper's position.

Despite a tough time, Ghulam showed grit and resilience against a fierce English bowling line-up to keep Pakistan in the thick of the action. With an array of shots, he kept the opposition on their toes and smashed 118 off 124 deliveries in the second Test.

While Ghulam's knock set the tone of the Test for Pakistan, it was Noman Ali and Sajid Khan who dictated the outcome with their spin prowess. The duo took all 20 wickets in the second Test, leaving England completely baffled in the process. While Sajid starred with his figures of 7/111 in the first innings, the plaudits belonged to Noman in the second innings for his splendid effort of 8/46.

Pakistan will be eyeing to clinch their first series at home since February 2021, when they defeated South Africa. Pakistan's last Test series was in July this year against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Playing XI for 3rd Test: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (C), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Zahid Mahmood.

