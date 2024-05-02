"No concerns there at all": BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar rubbishes Virat Kohli's strike-rate critics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar rubbished queries around star batter Virat Kohli's strike-rate in T20 cricket, stating that there were "no concerns there at all".

While the Royal Challengers Bengaluru hitter is second in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap rankings with 500 runs from 10 innings, he has scored at a strike rate of 147.49. He also finished the most recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022 as the leading run-scorer with 296 runs from six innings and will be key in India's success at this year's tournament which would be his sixth appearance at the marquee event.

Chief selector Agarkar claimed that Kohli's experience surpasses everything. During the press conference following the World Cup team selection, Agarkar claimed that there are no talks in the management over Kohli's strike rate, and there is no use in overthinking it.

"About Virat Kohli's strike rate I don't think we have been discussing it. No look he has been in great form fortunately in the IPL no concerns there at all. With regards to what's going in the IPL you're still going to a World Cup. It's still international cricket, there's still that gap there. You've got to prepare knowing that there's that gap there. That's where experience does matter. If the tournament turns out to be like the IPL is, where 220 is normal, we still have enough power. We can match that. There is no real point over-thinking. You have to look at the positives happening in the IPL form of the new guys, their performances. But at the end of the day, when you turn up in the World Cup, the pressure will be different," Agarkar said in the press conference in Mumbai.

Earlier, India batter Kohli had a stern response to people talking about his recent strike rates and ability to play spin. The India No.3 replied to his critics with an unbeaten 70* off 44 balls against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. He batted at a strike rate of 159.09 and hit six fours and three sixes.

"All the people who talk about strike rates and me not playing spin well are the ones who love talking about this stuff. But for me, it's just about winning the game for the team. And there's a reason why you do it for 15 years - because you've done this day in [and] day out; you've won games for your teams," Kohli said in the post-match interview after the game.

"I am not quite sure if you've been in that situation yourself to sit and speak about the game from a box. I don't really think it's the same thing [as playing out there]. So for me, it's just about doing my job. People can talk about their own ideas and assumptions of the game, but those who have done it day in [and] day out know what's happening, and it's kind of a muscle memory for me now," Kohli said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced India's 15-player squad with a couple of surprise exclusions. Opener Shubman Gill and star batter Rinku Singh did not find a spot in the main squad.

Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson along with Shivam Dube, on the back of strong performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), punched the ticket for the marquee event which will begin in June. The event is being held in USA and the West Indies.

India are placed in Group A of the ICC tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue. India will then play the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

