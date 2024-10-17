No discussions regarding restoration of India-Pakistan bilateral series took place during EAM Jaishankar's visit to Islamabad: Sources

New Delhi [India], October 17 : During External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Islamabad, no discussions regarding the resumption of cricket ties between India and Pakistan took place, according to sources.

Jaishankar recently visited Pakistan to participate in the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government.

Since 2008's Asia Cup, India has not played any cricket tournaments in Pakistan due to tense relationships between both nations because of terrorism.

A series played from December 2012 to January 2013 in India marked the final bilateral series between the two nations. Since then, both nations have only clashed at ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup. On the other hand, Pakistan travelled to India on three occasions since the 2008 Asia Cup.

With Pakistan set to host the ICC Champions Trophy next year, India travelling to Pakistan to compete in the marquee event remains uncertain.

Recently, reports started to surface about the International Cricket Council (ICC) looking at three options regarding hosting the Champions Trophy.

According to sources, ICC is either looking to have the tournament go ahead in Pakistan as planned or take place in both Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a part of the hybrid model.

As per this hybrid model, matches for India and knockout stage games will take place in Dubai. The third option is the entire tournament, taking place outside Pakistan, with Dubai, Sri Lanka or South Africa as possible hosts.

Pakistan have not hosted any major International Cricket Council (ICC) event since the 1996 ODI World Cup, which it co-hosted with India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan was supposed to co-host the 2011 edition of the tournament, but its rights were stripped after a terror attack on a touring Sri Lanka side's bus back in 2009.

