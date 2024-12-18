"No harm in accepting that": India captain Rohit Sharma makes hones admission about his recent form

Brisbane [Australia], December 18 : India captain Rohit Sharma made an honest admission about his dwindling form and feels after another underwhelming performance in Test colours in Brisbane.

When stakes were high and India needed its skipper to deliver in the third BGT Test, Rohit fell short of the expectations after losing the battle of captains. Rohit's counterpart Pat Cummins forced out an edge to end the Indian skipper's stay on the crease for a score of 10(27).

Since returning to the Indian team after missing out on the first Test, Rohit has managed to put in just 19 runs in three innings. The root cause of Rohit's criticism stems from his home outings in the longest format of cricket.

During India's historic 3-0 home series whitewash against New Zealand, the fiery opener, who has lost his flamboyance, contributed just 91 runs across three Test matches, averaging 15.17.

Even before the series loss against the Kiwis, when India faced Bangladesh, the dynamic opener amassed a mere 42 runs in two Test matches while averaging just 10.50.

Rohit acknowledged their no harm in accepting that he has not batted well, but he feels his body is still moving well, indicating runs might not be far away from his bat.

"I have not batted well. No harm in accepting that. But I know what's in my mind, how I am preparing myself. It's about spending as much time as possible out there. As long as my mind, body, and my feet are moving well, I am pretty happy with how things are planning out for me. Those numbers can tell it's been a while since he has got big numbers, for a person like me, it's about how I am feeling about myself. I am feeling good about myself. Yes runs are not showing that but inside it is a different feeling," Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

Despite Australia captain Pat Cummins making a huge bid to push for a result after deciding to declare on 89/7 and invite India to chase down a 275-run target, the match ended at a stalemate.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul looked in good touch, effectively negating the pace blitz of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. The opening pair found a couple of perfectly timed shots to keep the scoreboard ticking.

As the Test intensified, the weather came in to intervene and halt the play. As both teams waited for some action, it eventually became clear that resuming the game would be unlikely. Both teams shook hands and decided to leave Brisbane with a draw.

