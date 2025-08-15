No path or direction: Nair reveals journey of keeping his dream to play again for India alive

New Delhi [India], August 15 : Karun Nair gave a detailed explanation about the hard yards he had put in to earn a seat during India's recently concluded tour of England and relive his dream of representing the nation in the whites.

After a record-shattering 303* to eight years on the sidelines, Nair's journey echoes patience, grit and resilience. After almost a decade, Nair stormed into the Indian Test side in the aftermath of his prolific form. From India's domestic circuit to England's County Championship, Nair left no stone unturned to overturn the selectors' minds.

During his exile, he signed up for a stint with Northamptonshire. He featured in 10 matches and 14 innings, Nair scored 736 runs at a stellar average of 56.61. His impressive tally includes two centuries and four fifties, with an unbeaten 202.

Nair's purple patch was up for display in the last season of India's domestic circuit. While representing Vidarbha, he hammered runs for fun irrespective of the format and propelled his side to a memorable Ranji Trophy title victory.

However, it wasn't a year or two's effort that helped him return to India's Test fold; his purple patch that left the spectators enchanted was a result of the hard work of the last four to five years.

"I wouldn't say just two years, it's more like four to five years of hard work, and the last two years have just been the result of that hard work. Working on my skills and fitness every single day, patiently, was something I have practised," Nair said while speaking to Boria Majumdar on Revsportz.

"Kept my dream alive of playing for India once again, without giving up. Only focus was on how I am going to make it and what should I be doing for that. I just took one day at a time, and all I could see was the target of getting back there," he continued.

For Nair, there wasn't any designated path or signs pointing towards the road to help him reach his goal. His mindset was solely focused on giving it his all and ensuring his efforts to perform irrespective of the fixture he participated in.

"Kept telling myself that I should be giving everything that I can, and hopefully I'll reach my goal. There was no set path that I had in mind, or a clear direction to reach the target point, but it was just about putting in all the effort while making sure I performed in every game, irrespective of what game it is. I guess taking one day at a time and not looking too far ahead helped me," he said.

Nair eventually saw his dream turn into reality after his name appeared on India's playing XI sheet for the series opener against England at Headingley. The 33-year-old felt the adrenaline rush flowing in his veins; the moment he had always dreamt of was now his reality.

"Yeah, it was a moment of goosebumps, and I can still feel that when I'm talking about it. A year back, I used to dream about being in the whites and standing there with the team. And then, there I was living my dream that I have once lived inside my head," he said.

"It is an amazingly grateful feeling and something that you cannot explain. It took me a while to get used to the fact that now I have the stage and that I have made it back to the team. Now is the time to go and grab the opportunity," he added.

Nair returned from England after mustering up 205 runs at an average of 25.62, including a priceless 57 in the first innings at The Oval.

