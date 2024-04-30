"No point of making excuses": Krunal Pandya on bowlers struggle in ongoing IPL season

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 : Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Krunal Pandya feels despite batters are scoring runs freely and dominating the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, bowlers have to take it as a challenge and an opportunity to prove themselves.

Runs have been coming in at a brisk pace in the 17th edition of the cash-rich league. Sunrisers Hyderabad broke the record of most runs scored in an IPL game twice this season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down 201 in the 16th over against Gujarat Titans which is the fastest 200-run chase in terms of balls left in the history of the competition.

Earlier this month, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting stated that "more attacking batting that's going to win this IPL than defensive bowling."

Krunal gave his take on the ongoing trend of high scoring totals in the competition ahead of LSG's clash against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

"The wickets have got better compared to last year, there's no doubt about it. It's better for the batters but that's where T20 cricket is heading towards. As a bowler there is a challenge, you got to learn. Bowling has been tough, but you have an opportunity to prove, as a bowler you need to win those small battles. No point of making excuses as a bowler," Pandya said before the game.

Krunal has featured in nine matches and claimed five wickets. He hasn't had the opportunity to feature with the bat and has just 73 runs.

"I haven't got much of an opportunity (with the bat), I have played only 40-50 balls in the tournament. Played 20-odd balls in the first game but in the last 7-8 games I haven't played much. I am someone who is quite flexible, for me winning matters more than individual performances," he added.

Coming to the LSG clash against MI, KL Rahul won the toss and put Hardik Pandya-led MI to bat.

After winning the toss, LSG skipper Rahul said during the time of the toss, "We will bowl first. Wicket looks good, want to put their batters under pressure and look to chase it. We'll try to stay as balanced as possible. Need to come out and put up show. We have a few good victories. Few changes, Quinton misses out. Kulkarni is in the team. Mayank is back as well. He has bowled really well, he has a huge impact. I have been pushing the physios and medical team. Mayank is eager to go. Important that he gets it out of his head that he had an injury."

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

