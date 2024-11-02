No Shakib Al Hasan as Bangladesh announce ODI squad for Afghanistan series

New Delhi [India], November 2 : Bangladesh cricket team anounced their squad on Friday for their upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in which all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan failed to make his place in the line-up.

Notably, Shakib also missed his farewell Test against South Africa which was played at Mirpur. Earlier, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Faruque Ahmed updated everyone about the same.

"After Shakib couldn't come to play his (farewell) Test, he wasn't doing much practice. I think he needs some time to regroup," Faruque said in a press conference.

Opener Najmul Hossain Shanto will be leading the side and all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be his deputy on the tour.

The national team have recalled left-handed batter Zakir Hasan and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed for this series.

Afghanistan is set to host Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates in November.

Fixtures:

Wednesday, November 06, 2024 1st ODI Sharjah, UAE.

Saturday, November 09, 2024 2nd ODI Sharjah, UAE.

Monday, November 11, 2024 3rd ODI Sharjah, UAE.

Bangladesh ODI squad for Afghanistan series: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.

