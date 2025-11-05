No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in India A Squad for One-Day Series vs South Africa A

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa Cricket Team Match: The BCCI on Wednesday named the India A squad for the upcoming three-match one-day series against South Africa A in Rajkot. Tilak Varma will captain the side, with Ruturaj Gaikwad as his deputy. The squad includes experienced players such as Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag, along with wicketkeepers Ishan Kishan and Prabhsimran Singh. Youngsters Ayush Badoni and Nishant Sindhu have been added to inject fresh energy. Senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not been selected for the series.