"No words can ease pain of losing someone so young": Shikhar Dhawan grieves young cricketer Ben Austin

New Delhi [India], November 1 : Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of young cricketer Ben Austin, who passed away at 17.

The cricket world is in mourning after the heartbreaking death of 17-year-old Australian cricketer Ben Austin, who succumbed to injuries sustained during a training session in Melbourne earlier this week.

Austin was struck on the neck by a cricket ball during practice at Wally Tew Reserve, Ferntree Gully. Despite being rushed to the hospital and placed on life support, he passed away on Thursday, leaving his family, teammates, and the wider cricket community devastated.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was among those who expressed their grief, offering heartfelt condolences on social media, according to a press release from Shikhar Dhawan's media team.

"No words can ease the pain of losing someone so young. Ben Austin was only 17, with dreams yet to take flight. Thinking of his loved ones and the entire cricket family in this difficult time. Rest in peace, Ben," Dhawan wrote on X.

The tragic incident has drawn parallels to the 2014 death of Australian batsman Phillip Hughes, who was also fatally struck on the neck by a ball during a domestic match. Ben Austin's passing has reignited conversations around safety in cricket, particularly the use of neck guards and improved protective gear at the grassroots level.

Clubs across Australia and beyond have joined in tribute, with many fans placing bats outside their homes in a gesture now known as "Bats Out for Benny."

Ben Austin was remembered as a "shining light" by his club, the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club, which stated that his warmth, dedication, and spirit had left a lasting mark on everyone around him.

As messages of sympathy pour in from players and fans worldwide, Dhawan's words echo a shared sentiment across the sport a young life full of promise has been lost far too soon, but his passion for the game will never be forgotten.

