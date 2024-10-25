New Delhi [India], October 25 : Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell shed light on his freak golf accident last year, which ruled him out of the Baggy Greens ODI World Cup match against arch-rival England.

During Australia's record-extending title run in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India, Maxwell was forced to miss out on their clash against England in the group stage.

Maxwell was standing on the back of a moving golf cart, with Mitchell Marsh in the driver's seat, during dark hours at Kalhaar Blues and Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad. While riding, he lost his grip and fell off, due to which he sustained a concussion and facial bruising.

While recalling the freak accident in his upcoming book 'The Showman', Maxwell claimed that he wasn't paying attention and that his falling off the moving golf cart was nobody's fault.

"We piled into the golf carts, and with not many available that meant two passengers in the seats, two standing on the back. Our cart had Bison (Marsh) driving with Stoin (Marcus Stoinis) up front, and Kez (Alex Carey) on the back with me, on a straight path from the club to the coach," says Maxwell of the incident that occurred during a team golf day before a match against England.

"When we were near to our destination, Bison pulled a U-turn. He and Stoin had some tunes going and were loving their singalong, so they wanted to buy themselves time for their song to finish. There was nobody at fault. They were just having a good time, and I guess I wasn't paying attention," he added, as quoted from cricket.com.au.

Maxwell missed the game due to Cricket Australia's concussion protocols. Despite his absence, Australia went on to a comfortable 33-run win over their arch-rival.

The seasoned all-rounder returned for their next game and produced an unparalleled performance against Afghanistan. Deemed to be arguably the best knock produced in the history of the ODI World Cup, Maxwell, suffering from cramps, slammed an unbeaten 201 to propel Australia to a three-wicket win.

Australia rode high on the momentum and went on to lift the ODI World Cup for the sixth time, the most by any country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor