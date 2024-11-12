Noman Ali announced ICC Men's Player of the Month for October

Dubai [UAE], November 12 : Pakistan left-arm spinner Noman Ali has been announced as the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for October on Tuesday following his exceptional performance in the recently concluded three-match Test series against England.

His heroics across the series were enough to edge South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada and New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner to claim the monthly award and become the first men's winner from Pakistan since Babar Azam was rewarded in August last year.

Noman paid tribute to his teammates, who helped Pakistan fight back from an early defeat to clinch the series against England.

"I am delighted to be named the ICC Men's Player of the Month and deeply grateful to all my teammates who helped me put my best performances forward to help Pakistan win a historic home Test series against England. It is always exciting to be a part of such memorable wins for your country," Noman Ali said as quoted by the ICC.

Noman produced two game-changing spells across his two Test appearances in October, ending with match figures of 11/147 and 9/130 as Pakistan overturned their defeat in the first Test to end their three-year drought for a Test series win at home.

With the Pakistan batters setting a 297-run target for England in the second Test, Noman wreaked havoc on the visitors in his side's defence.

The left-arm orthodox bowler helped himself to his best Test figures, claiming 8/46 to guide Pakistan to their first Test win on home soil since 2021.

Noman backed his heroics in the second Test with a brilliant performance in the series' final contest in Rawalpindi.

Walking in at No.9 with the scorecard reading 177/7 in the third Test, Noman came up trumps with the bat, playing a resilient 45-run knock to help his side to a crucial 77-run lead in the first innings. Pakistan went on to win the final Test by nine wickets with the experienced spinner following up his efforts with the bat, with a game-changing six-wicket haul to bowl out England for just 112.

