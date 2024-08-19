None of our stadiums are of international standard: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

Lahore [Pakistan], August 19 : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said that none of the stadiums in Pakistan are 'of international standard'.

Ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 which will be held in Pakistan, PCB has directed the renovation of the National Stadium in Karachi, Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at the cost of Rs12.8 billion, according to Geo News.

Speaking at a press conference while reviewing the renovation work at Gaddafi Stadium, Naqvi said that there's a huge difference between the international stadiums and the ones in Pakistan.

"There's a huge difference in international stadiums and those of ours [...] none of our stadiums are of international standard," Naqvi was quoted by Geo News as saying.

The PCB chief added that the Frontier Works Organisation is working to make the stadiums in Pakistan one of the best in the world.

"The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) team is working day and night. [We] will make our stadiums one of the best in the world [...] providing basic facilities in stadiums is [our] first priority," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, PCB decided to shift the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh from Karachi to Rawalpindi due to the ongoing construction work in Karachi National Stadium for next year's ICC Champions Trophy.

The two-match Test series will kick off on August 21 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The two Tests against Bangladesh will mark the first assignment of Jason Gillespie as Pakistan's Test coach.

The second Test of the two-match series is set to be played from August 30 to September 3.

PCB on Monday announced their playing eleven for their first Test match against Bangladesh. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali are the top four pacers for Pakistan who will play against Bangladesh in the first Test match.

Pakistan's playing XI for the 1st Test against Bangladesh: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (C), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel (VC), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali.

