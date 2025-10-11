Nonkululeko Mlaba reprimanded for gesture towards Harleen Deol in Women's Cricket World Cup

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 11 : South Africa Women's left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has been reprimanded for an inappropriate gesture directed at Indian batter Harleen Deol during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match in Visakhapatnam.

Mlaba was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

The incident occurred after Mlaba dismissed India batter Harleen Deol during the 17th over, with the spinner waving goodbye to the opposing player after she had got her out.

As a result, Mlaba received a formal reprimand and one demerit point added to her disciplinary record, her first offence in 24 months.

On the field, Mlaba has been a key performer with six wickets from three matches in the World Cup, including a 2/46 spell that helped South Africa secure a thrilling three-wicket win over India.

Recapping the 10th encounter of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, Nadine de Klerk's majestic half-century powered South Africa to a thrilling three-wicket victory over India in the ongoing Women's World Cup. South Africa recovered from an early batting collapse in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. De Klerk's fightback stunned India as South Africa chased 252 in the penultimate over.

It wasn't the result the Women in Blue were looking for, as they suffered their first defeat of the competition at the hands of a defiant South Africa.

The Proteas are now, at least momentarily, inside the top four on the standings, behind only Australia, England and India. They now have a four-day break before they meet with Bangladesh in Visakhapatnam.

South Africa Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon.

