Noor, Chase, Jones shine as Saint Lucia Kings lift maiden Caribbean Premier League title

Providence [Guyana], October 7 : A fine spell by Noor Ahmed and an explosive partnership between Roston Chase and Aaron Jones in the backhend of the run-chase helped Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) to claim their first-ever Caribbean Premier League title with a victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW), by 6 wickets on Monday.

Earlier, SLK elected to bowl after winning the toss, and picked up quick wickets to dent the opposition's top order. While every bowler picked up a wicket each, Noor Ahmad was once again the star of the proceedings, registering 3 wickets for just 19 runs in his 4 overs. GAW posted 138/8 in 20 overs. Dwaine Pretorius (25 in 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Shai Hope (22 in 24 balls, with four boundaries) were the top-scorers for Guyana as they struggled to get going throughout the innings.

In the run-chase, skipper Faf du Plessis (21 in 21 balls, with two fours and a six) and the in-form batter Johnson Charles (7), who collectively scored more than 850 runs in the tournament could not replicate their past heroics and got out early. SLK were 51 for 4 at one point and looked in trouble before Chase with 39 runs off 22 deliveries, with two fours and two sixes and Jones with 48 runs from 31 balls, with two fours and four sixes, started their brilliant counter-attacking innings and brought the trophy home with 11 balls to spare.

Speaking after the win, SLK captain du Plessis said, "We have been really consistent throughout the league stage and I believe the two best teams played in the final. We always believed in the depth of the squad and credit to Roston and Aaron for absorbing the pressure and stepping up in the final when needed. It takes a special team performance to come here to their home ground and beat them twice. I am extremely proud of the team for showing grit throughout the tournament and getting the job done. There was an excitement at the start of the competition in St Lucia about is this gonna be the season. First CPL trophy and it is a great achievement."

SLK Coach Daren Sammy said after the match, "I will tell you something, five days ago, Aaron Jones said to me that he will win me the CPL final, I swear to God. And we made one chance today, because the way he looked me in the eye when he said that, I believed that. We did send a message that the Moeen over had to go for plenty. He would his rhythm and I guess the message was well delivered."

SLK CEO Satish Menon further added, "We wish to congratulate all the players and the support staff for their fantastic display this season. Each of them deserves to be applauded for the team effort. We didn't have superstars but the team as a unit was more than any superstars. It was a tough game and this is a great win for us and hopefully the first of many to come."

SLK's Noor Ahmed was adjudged the player of the tournament for taking 22 wickets in 12 matches whereas, Roston Chase won the player of the match award for his match winning 39 off 22 balls along with bowling figures of 1 wicket for 13 runs.

