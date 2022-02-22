Noor-ul-Haq Malikzai appointed chief selector of Afghanistan

Former middle-order batter Noor-ul-Haq has been named chief selector of the senior national team by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). He was serving in the role on a temporary basis for over three months and was officially handed over the responsibilities on Monday, an ACB statement said.Malikzai said that he is not only focused on short-term goals but also keeping an eye on long-term objectives as well. "We have a busy 2022, and as a team we will be working on to not only address our short-term needs but also achieve our long-term goals.''We have enormous talent in the country and it is important that they are provided with proper opportunities,'' he added.

Naseeb Khan, ACB chief executive officer, said that he has full faith in Malikzai to lead the selection panel as he was impressive during the last three months when he acted on an interim basis."Malikzai has had quite an impressive tenure as the acting chief selector and has shown great spirit during the selection of the teams for the U19 Asia Cup and U19 World Cup as well as for our recent squad selections for the Netherlands and Bangladesh series. I would like to congratulate him and wish him all the very best for the future."Malikzai represented Afghanistan in 2 ODIs and featured in two editions of the ICC U19 World Cup in 2010 and 2012 respectively. He has also played 18 first-class, 13 List-A, & 8 T20s.Earlier, Asadullah Khan had stepped down as chief selector in June 2020, alleging too much interruption and interference from "non-cricketers" in the board.

