Melbourne [Australia], December 22 : Ahead of the fourth Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, India's right-arm seamer provided an update on Rohit Sharma's injury which he met with during the practice session on Saturday.

"Injuries happen when you play cricket. This is not a matter of concern" Akash Deep told the reports ahead of the Melbourne Test.

Further, the 28-year-old opened up about the feedback he received during the net sessions from Rohit and Virat Kohli has helped him to perform better in the match with a free mind.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's feedback regarding my bowling is really helpful. They both helped us in the nets whether it is me or Harshit Rana and that made it easy for us to bowl. When there are not many thoughts running in the mind we can perform with a free mind in the match," Akash Deep added.

In the end, the fast bowler spoke about his role in the national team and also went on to say that his priority is not to bowl short balls In the match.

"My role in the team is to bowl at accurate line and length. I have asked to bowl very less short balls. There is a lot help we get from the ball and try to utilise it instead bowling short balls. I only enjoy bowling good balls to the opponent," Akash Deep concluded.

