Not Dube or Pathirana, Harbhajan names this star as IPL 'El Clasico' game changer

New Delhi [India], April 15 : Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh named MS Dhoni's four-ball cameo as the game-changing moment of the latest edition of the IPL's 'El Clasico' at the Wankhede Stadium.

Dhoni stepped into the same stadium that saw him write history 13 years ago when he struck a maximum, which saw India lift the ODI World Cup for the first time in 28 years.

This time that he spent on the crease was just for four deliveries. But it was enough for him to make the entire crowd dance to his tune.

He struck a hat-trick of sixes off Hardik Pandya, which took CSK to a total of 206/4.

Harbhajan showered praise on Dhoni for his short yet effective cameo.

"Dhoni played just four balls and struck three sixes. He scored 20 runs and that was the difference. If you remove those four balls, then MI has already put that many runs on the board. MS Dhoni has such a personality that when he stepped on the crease, people were cheering for him and it was so loud," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Harbhajan also said that Dhoni should come out to bat higher in the order.

"The way he performed didn't feel like he was away from the game. The confidence in him is clearly visible. He bats so well that everyone is wondering why he is not batting up in the order. When Dhoni came out to bat, it felt like the whole stadium came to see him. It brought back old memories," he added.

Coming to the match, MI put CSK to bat after winning the toss. CSK soared high with valiant knocks from Shivam Dube (66*) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (69). MS Dhoni added the finishing touches with his short cameo, powering CSK to 206/4.

In reply, Rohit Sharma stuck a rollicking 105* but failed to get MI across the finishing line.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor