Not good for finances: Steve Smith after Boxing Day Test ended in just 2 days

Melbourne [Australia], December 27 : Steve Smith, Australia's stand-in captain in Pat Cummins' absence during the ongoing Ashes series, reflected on the Boxing Day Ashes Test that got over in just two days and admitted it's not suitable for the "finances".

Although Australia have already secured the five-match Ashes series by winning the first three Tests, their hopes of a 5-0 clean sweep are over. England beat Australia by four wickets in the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), getting their first win of the tour and taking the series to 3-1.

The Boxing Day Test got over in just two days, with 36 wickets falling on a pitch that, according to Steve Smith, offered "a bit too much" to the bowlers. Notably, the opening Test of the Ashes 2025-26, which was played at Perth, also lasted just a couple of days.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Smith said it was disappointing the match ended in just two days, especially with a sell-out crowd expected on the next day, as it affected finances and fans alike. He said aggressive batting has sped up many Tests in modern times, but admitted it would have been better if the game had lasted longer to entertain more spectators.

"Obviously finances aren't great. I think it was a sell-out tomorrow if we got there. So, yeah, disappointing for those that wanted to come along. But it happens sometimes in cricket. It goes quick. A lot of the tests, regardless of the wicket, kind of been played in fast forward. The way both teams have been playing with the bat quite aggressively and getting scores quickly. But, yeah, this one, over in two days, not ideal. Would be good if it was a little bit longer and we were able to entertain some fans a bit more. But it wasn't to be on this occasion."

Coming to the Australia vs England match, England opted to bowl first. Josh Tongue's five-wicket haul helped bowl Australia out for 152, before England collapsed to 110, trailing by 42. Australia then struggled again on a difficult pitch, managing just 132 in their second innings, setting England a target of 175. England's chase was steadied by solid partnerships at the top by Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, and despite a late wobble, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith saw them home to a memorable four-wicket victory.

Australia had extended their dominance at home by winning the first three Ashes Tests in a row, stretching their unbeaten streak against England in Australia to 16-0. England's victory in the fourth Test has now brought that run to an end.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor