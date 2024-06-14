Not Kohli or Bumrah! Canada all-rounder Pargat names Indian player he wants to meet after match

By Vipul Kashyap

Florida [USA], June 14 : Canada all-rounder Pargat Singh stated that he would like to meet team India skipper Rohit Sharma after their upcoming clash and ask him how effortlessly he plays shots.

India has already qualified for the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup following their 7-wicket win over the co-hosts, the USA.

Pargat, who has played in India's domestic circuit, opened up about the prospect of playing against his home country ahead of their final group stage clash on Saturday in Florida.

"There is a different feeling when you play against your home country. But professionally, we are ready to play against India," Pargat told ANI.

When asked about the Indian player he would like to meet after the game, Pargat chose Rohit ahead of the likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

"I would like (to meet) Rohit Sharma (after the game). I want to ask him how he can effortlessly play his shots," he added.

Canada pulled off a remarkable feat during their maiden T20 World Cup appearance. They pulled off one of the tournament upsets by defeating Ireland.

Ireland were chasing 138 on the tricky surface of Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. The Irish team fell short by 12 runs as they were able to score just 125 runs with the loss of seven wickets.

They will be looking to pull off a similar feat against India in Florida on Saturday.

India T20 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Canada T20 World Cup Squad: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi. Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor