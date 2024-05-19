Not Kohli or Faf, Harbhajan Singh names RCB's unsung hero as game changer against CSK

New Delhi [India], May 19 : Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes Rajat Patidar changed the game for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru with his quick-fire knock against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

RCB ended CSK's title defence by becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs after having just one win in their first seven games of the season.

In a rain-affected match, the duo of Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis forged a 78-run stand. Their partnership provided the base for RCB to put on a total which would help them reach the final four.

After Kohli's dismissal, Patidar came in and struck 41 off just 23 deliveries on a surface which came in the aid of spinners. After the rain, the pitch offered a good deal of turn to the spinners.

Patidar smacked four maximums into the stands and picked two boundaries to help RCB put 218/5 on the board.

"Kohli and Faf did well to not lose wickets at the time when the ball was spinning a lot just after the rain. This is a win I can't describe. I think Rajat Patidar changed the game with his knock. Cameron Green was in red-hot form," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

CSK fought back and looked well set to put 201 runs on the board which would have improved their net run rate than that of RCB's.

With 17 runs needed in the final over, MS Dhoni cleared the entire stadium with a 110m six. But Dayal kept cool and struck back by removing Dhoni to put RCB just a step away from the final spot in the playoffs.

Relying on the slower back-of-the-hand deliveries, he conceded just one run in the next four balls to seal a 27-run win for RCB.

"Yash Dayal became the superhero, after taking Dhoni's wicket he just conceded one run in four balls which was incredible," Harbhajan added.

RCB will finish the group stage in the fourth spot with 14 points and a net run rate of 0.459. Their opponent for the Eliminator clash is yet to be decided.

