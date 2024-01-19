"Not many change the game away in a spell": Cummins lauds Hazlewood's remarkable spell against West Indies

Adelaide [Australia], January 19 : Australia skipper Pat Cummins heaped praise on compatriot and pace partner Josh Hazlewood for his remarkable spell against West Indies in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Hazlewood registered his best haul of 9/79 across both innings in red-ball cricket, as he led the hosts to a thumping 10-wicket victory on Day 3 of the first Test. Extracting appreciable seam movement from a helpful surface, the lanky pacer induced false and injudicious from the Caribbean batters.

In the first innings, Hazlewood picked up three wickets that included debutants Kirk McKenzie, Kavem Hodge and Justin Greaves. In the second innings, too, the speedster returned sparkling figures as he dismissed four batters, putting Australia in command.

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze and Kavem Hodge ended up being Hazlewood's victims.

After the game, Cummins hailed the experienced pacer, saying, "[Hazlewood] Big fella turned around this week. Not many change the game away in a spell. Great Test match, good to have it over in three days. It was a wicket where you felt like you were a ball away from nicking it. Don't think anyone even got over a fifty for us except Trav (Travis Head)."

Coming to the first Test, Australia reaped rewards from their decision to put West Indies to bat as they restricted the visitors to 188. In reply, Travis Head once again proved to be a game-changer for the hosts. His aggressive intent prevented the West Indies from fathoming their way out and making an unexpected return.

The visitors put Australia in a tough spot as they claimed five wickets while the hosts managed to put 129 runs on the board. Head on a tricky surface went all guns blazing and scored 119 off 134 deliveries which was laced with 12 boundaries and three maximums.

West Indies managed to put up 120 on the board leaving the hosts a paltry target of 26. Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja stepped on the crease and sealed the game in seven overs.

