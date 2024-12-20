"Not usually one to post stats....": WI spinner Akeal after ascension to top spot in T20I rankings

St John's [Antigua], December 20 : West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein wrote a heartwarming note following his ascension to the top of the ICC Men's Player Rankings for T20I bowlers earlier this week, saying that his accomplishment is a "special one" for him.

A major shake-up in the latest ICC Men's Player Rankings saw West Indies tweaker Akeal Hosein take to the top of the Men's T20I Bowling list for the first time in his career.

The left-arm orthodox spinner climbed three spots in the rankings unveiled earlier this week to sit number one, displacing England's Adil Rashid.

Basking in the moment, the 31-year-old shared penned an emotional note on his social media with a beautiful video.

"I am not usually one to post stats, but this one is special. Who would have thought, huh? That the boy from the hood, the boy from Laventille could be number 1 in the world," Hosein wrote as quoted by ICC.

"Whatever is or was being said, for however long I may remain at this number, no matter what happens, let this serve as a reminder that I did it.. That I am number 1," he added.

Having made his debut for the Windies back in 2021, Hosein has snapped 48 wickets from 55 T20I outings for the Windies.

Recently featuring against Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series, Hosein delivered an economical spell of 2/13 in the opening fixture. He finished the series with three scalps from two games. In 23 T20Is this year, he has taken 23 scalps at an average of 23.08, with best figures of 5/11.

Bangladesh won the three-match T20I series 3-0. Akeal ended the series with three wickets in two matches, with an average of 9.66 and an economy rate of 3.62.

