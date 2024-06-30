Nothing better than winning the cup and saying goodbye: Rohit Sharma

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 30 : After winning the T20 World Cup 2024 and ending India's long wait for an ICC trophy, skipper Rohit Sharma opened up on his retirement from the 20-over format and said that there's 'nothing better than winning the cup and saying goodbye'.

The Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados.

With 4231 runs in 159 games, Rohit is the format's best scorer going out. He also owns the record for most hundreds (five) in T20 internationals. He has won two T20 World Cups: the first in 2007 while competing and the current one in 2024 as captain.

Speaking to the reporters after the end of the match, Rohit said that it was the perfect situation for him to retire from the shortest cricket format.

"Whenever I feel inside what is right, I try and do that, that has been my nature when I captained the team as well. What I feel inside is what I want to do. I don't think a lot about the past and future... I didn't think that I would retire from T20 but such a situation came and I thought it was the perfect situation for me. Nothing better than winning the World Cup and saying goodbye," Rohit said.

He accepted that it was a big challenge to play in all three formats since it was difficult to adapt quickly.

The 37-year-old added that he enjoyed batting and leading the side in all the formats of cricket.

"It is a big challenge to play all 3 formats let alone captaining it. For us and players it is difficult to adapt quickly. You have to work on the technical aspects and batsmanship. In T20, you have to play different shots from the start because I do the opening... it is also fun to play different formats... I enjoyed batting and captaincy in all the formats...," he added.

Summarising the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

