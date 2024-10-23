NSW Coach Shipperd endorses Josh Inglis to feature in Australia's opening slot against India

New Delhi [India], October 23 : One of Australia's most respected mentors and New South Wales coach, Greg Shipperd, has pitched in Josh Inglis' name as a possible successor for David Warner in the top order for Test cricket ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against India.

One of Australia's opening slots was left vacant after National Chief Selector George Bailey confirmed that Steven Smith, who used to open after Warner's last dance, had been restored to the middle order.

With the BGT approaching, Australia are yet to identify the ideal player who can fill in the vacant spot alongside Usman Khawaja for possibly a long-term period.

While many names have entered the fray, Shipperd has rooted for Inglis to be a genuine candidate for Australia's opening slot for the opening Test against India in Perth on November 22.

The NSW coach wants to see the 29-year-old open for Australia, even if it comes at the cost of the young prodigy Sam Konstas' chance of making his Test debut.

"His performances for Australia have been first-class, and I think they're looking for a style of player at the top of the order, and Inglis may fit that brief. He's a right-handed version of David Warner in terms of someone who wants to get on with the play, and he's got strokes all around the wicket. He's played at the level internationally, and I think he's a well-respected player," Shipperd said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Inglis has found himself in and out of Australia's white-ball setup. He has made 49 international appearances for Australia across ODI and T20I. In the Test format, he is yet to make his maiden appearance. Inglis has mostly served his time as an understudy to Alex Carey in the longest format of cricket.

Inglis state captain (Western Australia) Sam Whiteman also endorsed for Inglis to feature in the selection mix and said, "I think if you're looking to pick guys off form...absolutely [should be considered]. He's seeing the ball as [well] anyone in the country. He's so versatile with his game, the way he transfers from white ball to red ball. He just looks in great nick. I'm all for him playing for Australia in some capacity, absolutely."

