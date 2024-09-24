NYS Lagos Strikers head coach Chaminda Vaas reflects on team's ongoing campaign, challenges at Zim Afro T10

Harare [Zimbabwe], September 24 : After a dominant double victory in their Zim Afro T10 debut campaign, the NYS Lagos Strikers faltered in their third match, falling short against the Cape Town Samp Army.

The Strikers viewed this match as a valuable learning experience for their upcoming games. Reflecting on the team's performance, Coach Chaminda Vaas highlighted the lessons learned and the strategy adjustments needed for future matches.

"We made a few mistakes on the field, but overall, the boys performed well with the bat," he said.

In the Zim Afro T10, Cape Town Samp Army set a new record, scoring an impressive 151/4 in 10 overs against the Strikers. However, they fell short in their run chase, losing by 22 runs.

"The wicket was good, so when the opposition set the target, we thought chasing 150 would be achievable. But we lost a few crucial wickets, despite Thisara and Avishka's best efforts to bring us back into the game," Vaas reflected.

When asked about the playing conditions, Coach Vaas commented, "The conditions were challenging, especially playing at night. But as professional cricketers, we can't make excuses. Compared to the first two games, we did much better. It's essential to adapt to varying conditions, and while we faced some difficulties, we'll use this as a chance to grow."

Looking ahead, the NYS Lagos Head Coach added, "We have four more games to play, and I am confident the team will regroup and come back stronger."

"Each match presents a new opportunity. We'll carefully assess the conditions and develop a solid strategy. I believe in the team's potential and know they're ready to perform at their best in the upcoming matches," he concluded.

