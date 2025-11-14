NZ legend Tim Southee appointed KKR's bowling coach ahead of 2026 season

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 14 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced the appointment of New Zealand cricket legend Tim Southee as the team's Bowling Coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026

season.

Southee's vast international experience, deep tactical understanding, and prior association with the franchise make him an invaluable addition to KKR's coaching staff

One of the most accomplished fast bowlers of his generation, Southee has been a cornerstone of New Zealand cricket for over 15 years. Having represented his country in 100-plus Test matches, over 150 ODIs, and 120-plus T20 Internationals, Southee has claimed 776 international wickets across formats, the most by a Kiwi bowler in international cricket. Renowned for his swing, accuracy, and leadership, he captained New Zealand in multiple formats and played pivotal roles in their 2019 ICC World Cup campaign and the 2021 ICC World Test Championship victory.

Southee is no stranger to the KKR family, having been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad (2021, 2022, 2023) in the IPL during his playing career and taking 19 wickets in 14 matches. Known for his professionalism and mentoring qualities, he made a strong impact both on and off the field before announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2025.

Speaking on the appointment, Venky Mysore, CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, said: "We are delighted to welcome Tim Southee back to the KKR family, this time in a coaching capacity. Tim's vast experience and technical expertise will be instrumental in shaping our bowling unit. His leadership qualities and calm approach make him an ideal mentor for our young bowlers."

Southee expressed his excitement about returning to the franchise, saying: "KKR has always felt like home to me, and it's an honour to return in this new role. The franchise has an incredible culture, passionate fans, and a great group of players. I look forward to working closely with the bowlers and helping the team achieve success in IPL 2026."

Following a poor title defence last year, finishing at eighth spot with just five wins in 14 matches, the three-time champions have been rebuilding their coaching staff, with recent appointments being Abhishek Nayar (head coach) and Shane Watson (assistant coach).

