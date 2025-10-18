NZ vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs England Match in India

England National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and chose to bowl first against England in the opening T20 International of the three-match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 18, 2025. New Zealand will aim to bounce back after a 2-0 series loss against Australia in their previous T20I outing. The hosts will look for a strong start in front of their home crowd. England, meanwhile, return to international action after a break since September and will look to find their rhythm early in the series. The match will be telecast in India on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Our XI for Game 1 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fQ0p05k2C1 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 18, 2025

New Zealand vs England 1st T20I: Livestreaming Details

Match Date: Saturday, October 18

Match Time: 11:45 AM (IST)

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

TV Broadcast in India: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming in India: SonyLIV app and website

New Zealand vs England 1st T20I Playing XIs

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

Good morning, England!



Batting first in Christchurch 😎



A reminder of our team, play starts at 7.15am (UK) pic.twitter.com/5CHl15DIPI — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 18, 2025

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy