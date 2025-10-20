NZ vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs England Match in India

England National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first against England in the second T20 International of the 2025 series at Hagley Oval on Monday, October 20, 2025. Both teams will aim to take the lead after the first match was washed out due to rain in Christchurch. In the opening game, England batted first and posted 153 for six in 20 overs. Sam Curran was the top scorer with an unbeaten 49 off 35 balls. The match was called off before New Zealand could begin their chase as rain returned and forced an early end. Fans will also hope for clear skies this time, as both sides seek their first win of the series. Fans can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming is available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Live Streaming Details – New Zealand vs England 2nd T20I

When: Monday, October 20, 2025

Time: 11:45 a.m. (IST)

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

TV Broadcast in India: Sony Sports Network

Online Live Streaming in India: SonyLIV app and website

New Zealand vs England 2nd T20I Playing XIs

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy