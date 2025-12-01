NZ vs WI 1st Test LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Match in India

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: New Zealand and the West Indies will face off in a three-match Test series starting Tuesday, December 2, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The series marks the beginning of New Zealand’s campaign in the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Former captain Kane Williamson will return to Test cricket after nearly a year’s break. The West Indies will also receive a boost with the return of senior fast bowler Kemar Roach for the opening Test. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Cricket fans can also catch the action online through live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

NZ vs WI 1st Test Live Streaming Info

Match: New Zealand vs West Indies – 1st Test

First Test Dates: Tuesday, December 2 to Saturday, December 6

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Match Start Time: 11:00 am local time / 3:30 am IST each day

Toss Time: 10:30 am local time / 3:00 am IST on the first day

Live Streaming in India: SonyLIV app and website

Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network

Squads

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (w/c), Kane Williamson, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Tom Blundell, Blair Tickner

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Shai Hope (w), Alick Athanaze, Tevin Imlach, Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Anderson Phillip, Kavem Hodge, Ojay Shields, Johann Layne