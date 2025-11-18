NZ vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Match in India

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: New Zealand will take on West Indies in the second match of their three-match ODI series at McLean Park on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. The Black Caps hold a 1-0 lead after a thrilling seven-run win in the series opener. The visitors will aim for a stronger performance to level the series. The second ODI will start at 2:00 p.m. local time. Indian viewers can watch the match live from 6:30 a.m. on the Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV, FanCode, and Amazon Prime Video.

NZ vs WI 2nd ODI Match Live Streaming Info

Match: New Zealand (NZ) vs West Indies (WI) 2nd ODI, New Zealand vs West Indies ODI Series 2025

Match Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Time: 6:30 A.M. IST / 1:00 A.M. GMT / 2:00 P.M. Local

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Live Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming in India: SonyLIV, FanCode, Amazon Prime Video

Weather and Pitch Report

There is a 45 percent chance of rain in Napier. The temperature is expected to reach a maximum of 21°C with 90 percent humidity.

McLean Park is considered one of the best batting wickets in New Zealand. The pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses. Overcast conditions or rain could assist fast bowlers early. Bowling first may be a tactical option. The average score is expected to be between 255 and 265.

Predicted Playing XI

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham (wk), Henry Nicholls, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

West Indies: Shai Hope (c & wk), John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Jayden Seales

Squads:

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Jayden Seales, Ackeem Auguste, Johann Layne, Khary Pierre, Amir Jangoo

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner,Mark Chapman