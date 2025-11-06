NZ vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Match in India

West Indies Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: West Indies won the ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 6, 2025 11:40 IST2025-11-06T11:23:40+5:302025-11-06T11:40:16+5:30

NZ vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Match in India | NZ vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Match in India

NZ vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Match in India

Next

West Indies Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: West Indies won the toss and chose to field in the second T20 International against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday, November 6, 2025. New Zealand will try to level the series after a close defeat in the first match, while West Indies will look to build on their strong start. The live broadcast is available on Sony Sports Network channels Ten 1, Ten 2 and Ten 5. Fans in India can also stream the match on Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV and FanCode.

Match Details
Match: New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd T20I
Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland
Match Start Time: 11:45 AM IST
Toss Time: 11:15 AM IST

Where to Watch
Live Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 2, Ten 5)
Live Streaming in India: SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, FanCode

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20I Playing XI

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

View this post on Instagram


West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Roston Chase, Ackeem Auguste, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales

Open in app
Tags :Live StreamingNew Zealand vs West IndiesNew zealand national teamWest indies cricketMatthew FordeShai HopeKyle JamiesonMitchell SantnerRoston ChaseRomario shepherdJayden sealesRovman Powell