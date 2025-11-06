NZ vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Match in India

West Indies Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: West Indies won the toss and chose to field in the second T20 International against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday, November 6, 2025. New Zealand will try to level the series after a close defeat in the first match, while West Indies will look to build on their strong start. The live broadcast is available on Sony Sports Network channels Ten 1, Ten 2 and Ten 5. Fans in India can also stream the match on Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV and FanCode.

Toss won by Shai Hope and he has elected to bowl first. #NZvWI | #MenInMaroonpic.twitter.com/p3iJIity4j — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 6, 2025

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd T20I

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Match Start Time: 11:45 AM IST

Toss Time: 11:15 AM IST

Where to Watch

Live Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 2, Ten 5)

Live Streaming in India: SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, FanCode

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20I Playing XI

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Roston Chase, Ackeem Auguste, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales