NZ vs WI 2nd T20I: New Zealand Beat West Indies by 3 Runs to Level Series 1-1

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies Cricket Team Match Scorecard: New Zealand pulled off a tense three-run win over West Indies at Eden Park on Friday to level the T20I series 1-1. Chasing 208, West Indies looked out of the contest at 83 for 6 in the 13th over. Rovman Powell led a late surge with 45 off 16 balls. Romario Shepherd contributed 34 off 16 and Matthew Forde remained unbeaten on 29 from 13 deliveries. The pair reduced the target to seven runs off the final four balls. Kyle Jamieson then bowled calmly to concede only three runs, sealing the victory for the hosts.

Earlier, New Zealand posted 207 for 5 after being sent in to bat. Openers Devon Conway and Tim Robinson added 55 runs in seven overs. After their dismissals, Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra steadied the innings before Chapman launched a late attack, hitting three sixes and a boundary off Romario Shepherd. Daryl Mitchell joined him to hit three more sixes off Akeal Hosein, taking New Zealand past 200.

West Indies began slowly. Brandon King fell for a duck in the first over, while Alick Athanaze hit three sixes but failed to accelerate the innings. New Zealand bowlers then struck three wickets in quick succession after the powerplay, leaving the visitors at 74 for 4 in the 11th over. Jason Holder added brief resistance before the lower order, led by Powell, scored 75 in four overs to set up a tense finish.

Despite hitting two boundaries in the last over, West Indies finished at 204 for 8.

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies Cricket Team Match Scorecard: New Zealand 207/5 in 20 overs (Mark Chapman 78, Tim Robinson 39; Roston Chase 2-33) beat West Indies 204/8 in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 45, Romario Shepherd 34; Mitchell Santner 3-31, Ish Sodhi 3-39) by 3 runs