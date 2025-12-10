NZ vs WI 2nd Test: Debutant Michael Rae, Blair Tickner Shine as West Indies Bowled Out for 205; New Zealand Reach 24/0 at Stumps on Day 1

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: New Zealand’s fast bowlers Blair Tickner and debutant Michael Rae led a strong effort on the opening day of the second Test in Wellington. West Indies were bowled out for 205 in 75 overs at Basin Reserve. Tickner finished with four wickets for 32. Rae took three on debut. The hosts faced a setback late in the day when Tickner was taken off the field on a stretcher. He appeared to suffer a shoulder dislocation while diving near fine leg in the 67th over.

West Indies began well after being asked to bat. Brandon King made 33 and John Campbell made 44. They added 66 for the first wicket before Tickner removed King LBW. He struck again soon after, trapping Kavem Hodge for a duck. Campbell kept the runs moving and hit three boundaries off Rae. West Indies reached 92 for two at lunch. Rae, who had an expensive first spell, returned strongly after the break. He dismissed Campbell with a ball that moved across and found the edge.

Shai Hope and Roston Chase resisted with a stand worth 60 for the fourth wicket. Tickner broke that partnership with a sharp bouncer that removed Hope for 48. West Indies were 175 for four at tea and looked set for a bigger total. The final session shifted the match. Tickner bowled Chase for 29 with a delivery that cut back. His chance of a five wicket haul ended when he left the field injured. Rae then had Justin Greaves caught behind for 13. He also trapped Kemar Roach LBW after a review. The lower order folded soon after. Glenn Phillips and Jacob Duffy took the remaining wickets. New Zealand reached 24 without loss at stumps. Devon Conway ended on 16 and Tom Latham on 7. The hosts trail by 181 runs heading into day two.

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

New Zealand 24/0 in 9 overs

(Devon Conway 16 not out, Tom Latham 7 not out)

trail West Indies 205 all out in 75 overs

(Shai Hope 48, John Campbell 44, Blair Tickner 4 for 32, Michael Rae 3 for 67)