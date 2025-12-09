NZ vs WI 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Match in India

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: New Zealand will take on West Indies in the second Test of the three-match series at the Basin Reserve starting Wednesday, December 10. The match will begin at 3:30 AM IST. The first Test at Christchurch ended in a draw after a century from Shai Hope and a double-century from Justin Greaves helped West Indies hold their ground. The visitors, who lost the T20I series 3-1 and the ODI series 3-0, batted for over 163 overs to save the match. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Cricket fans can also catch the action online through live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Live Streaming Info

Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Start Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

TV Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming in India: SonyLIV app and website

Read Also | WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings Ahead of New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd Test

Squads

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (w/c), Kane Williamson, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Tom Blundell, Blair Tickner

Our 14-man squad to kick off a new World Test Championship Cycle against the West Indies! FULL STORY - https://t.co/ccuooUrPoP 📖



The first Tegel Test starts December 2 in Christchurch.#NZvWINpic.twitter.com/VKNqwxrfUS — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 23, 2025

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Shai Hope (w), Alick Athanaze, Tevin Imlach, Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Anderson Phillip, Kavem Hodge, Ojay Shields, Johann Layne