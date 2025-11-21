NZ vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Match in India

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: New Zealand and the West Indies will face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday, November 22, 2025. The BlackCaps lead the series 2-0 after winning the first two matches by seven runs and five wickets respectively. New Zealand will aim to complete a whitewash, while the West Indies will look to end their tour on a positive note. The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on SonyLIV, FanCode, and Amazon Prime Video.

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming Info

Match: New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, West Indies tour of New Zealand 2025

Date and Time (IST): Saturday, November 22, 6:30 AM

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network, SonyLIV, FanCode, and Amazon Prime Video (app and website)

Squads:

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Jayden Seales, Johann Layne, Alick Athanaze, Khary Pierre, Amir Jangoo

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Zakary Foulkes, Henry Nicholls, Jacob Duffy