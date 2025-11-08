NZ vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Match in India

New Zealand Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: New Zealand and West Indies will face off in the third T20I of their five-match series at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Sunday, November 9, 2025. The series is tied 1-1 after West Indies won the first match by seven runs and New Zealand leveled with a three-run win in the second. In the previous match, Mark Chapman scored 78 off 28 balls as New Zealand posted 207 for five in 20 overs. Rovman Powell made 45 for West Indies, but the team fell short as Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner took three wickets each. The match will start at 5:15 a.m. IST. In India, it will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network. Online streaming will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode platforms.

NZ vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info

Match: New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd T20I of the five-match series

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Time: 5:15 a.m. IST

Venue: Saxton Oval, Nelson

TV Broadcast in India: Sony Sports Network

Online Livestream in India: SonyLIV app/website, FanCode app/website

West Indies Squad: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Ackeem Auguste

New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay