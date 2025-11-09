NZ vs WI 4th T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Match in India

New Zealand Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: New Zealand will face West Indies in the fourth T20 International at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Monday, November 10, 2025. West Indies won the first match by seven runs at Eden Park. New Zealand fought back to win the second by three runs at the same venue and then claimed the third by nine runs in Nelson. The match will start at 5:45 p.m. (IST) and will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the game live on SonyLIV and FanCode.

NZ vs WI 4th T20I Live Streaming Details:

Match: New Zealand vs West Indies, 4th T20I

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Time: 5:45 PM (IST)

Venue: Saxton Oval, Nelson

Live Telecast in India:

Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming in India:

SonyLIV app and website

FanCode app and website

Squads:

West Indies: Amir Jangoo, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Ackeem Auguste, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes