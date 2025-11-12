NZ vs WI 5th T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Match in India

New Zealand Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: West Indies, led by Shai Hope, will aim to level the five-match T20I series as they face hosts New Zealand in the fifth and final match at the Bay Oval on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The previous encounter between the two sides was abandoned due to rain in Nelson. New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, lead the series 2-1 and will look to finish with a win. Both teams are also using the series to test combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

NZ vs WI 5th T20I Live Streaming Info

Match: West Indies vs New Zealand, 5th T20I

Date: November 13, 2025

Start Time: 5:45 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Live Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming in India: Sony LIV app and website, FanCode app and website

Squads

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway (w), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay, Zakary Foulkes.

West Indies Squad: Amir Jangoo, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Brandon King, Akeal Hosein.