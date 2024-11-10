NZ's Mitchell Santner completes 3,000 international runs

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], November 10 : New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner completed 3,000 international runs on Sunday.

Santner accomplished this milestone during the second T20I against Sri Lanka at Dambulla.

During the match, Santner scored 19 in 24 balls, captaining the side. His knock had two boundaries and was dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana.

Now in 239 matches, he has scored 3,006 runs at an average of 22.94, with a century and seven fifties in 191 innings. His best score is 126.

In 29 Tests, Santner has scored 941 runs in 41 innings at an average of 24.12, with a century and three fifties. His best score is 126.

In his 104-match ODI career, he has scored 1,355 runs at an average of 27.65, with a strike rate of over 91. He has scored three fifties in 78 innings, with the best score of 67.

In 106 T20Is, he has scored 710 runs at an average of 16.51 and a strike rate of almost 120, with one half-century in 72 innings. His best score is 77*.

Coming to the match, SL won the toss and opted to bowl first. Kiwis lost wickets regularly as knocks from Will Young (30 in 32 balls, with three fours) and Josh Clarkson (24 in 25 balls, with two sixes) took NZ to 108/10 in their 19.3 overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga (4/17) and Matheesha Pathirana (3/11) were top bowlers for SL.

SL needs to chase down 109 runs to win the two-match series by 2-0.

